Doubara Benjamin, Special Assistant to Governor Duoye Diri has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Diri's aide joined other prominent politicians to decamp to the APC 2 months before the governorship election

Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, who recently resigned as a Special Assistant New Media to Gov Diri, also dumped the PDP for APC

Bayelsa state, Sagbama - Tension is building in the camp of Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri ahead of the 11th of November governorship election.

According to Vanguard, two months before the election, Doubara Benjamin, a serving Special Assistant to Gov Diri and Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, who recently resigned as a Special Assistant New Media to the governor decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aide, former loyalist, others, dump Gov Diri for APC

Source: Facebook

Aide, former loyalist, others dump Gov Diri for APC

Doubara and Kemepadei were received at a rally tagged, ‘Sagbama Wake Up!’, organised by a former National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena.

Other defectors and their followers to the APC were Gideon Ogufe, a retired Assistant Police Commissioner, ACP, former Youth President from Okumbiri, Akposeye Odoni;l, an activist, Oweifabo Felix Ebikeme, former State Chairman of Change Advocacy Party (CAP) Dime Jonah and the Youth President of Agorogbene Community, Goodluck Dime.

The APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Joshua Maciver, commended the defectors for taking the bold steps to work for the APC.

“In Bayelsa State, two months to the election, you already know who is winning the election. Let us not deceive ourselves, this one is already clear that the APC has already won the election.

“Everybody knows that we are going to win Brass.LGA, we will win Nembe LGA, we will win Ogbia LGA, Southern Ijaw LGA is a no-go area, we will win Ekeremor, Yenagoa is everybody’s place. The only two LGAs likely to go to them are contestable. We enjoin the people of Sagbama to come out en masse to cast their votes as we are very sure that the APC will sweep the poll on November 11, 2023.”

Source: Legit.ng