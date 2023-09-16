Petitions are being filed separately by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)

The petitions are challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 general election

Nigeria's Chief of Justice, Kayode Ariwoola, will constitute the Supreme Court's panel that will hear Messrs Atiku and Obi's appeal this coming week

FCT, Abuja - All things being equal, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, will constitute the Supreme Court panel that will hear the appeal arising from the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) latest on Wednesday, September 20.

Recall the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi; and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have instructed their lawyers to appeal the judgement of the PEPC at the Supreme Court.

CJN constitutes Supreme Court panel

The Punch said they had 14 days from the day the judgment was delivered at the tribunal to file their appeal at the apex court. The timeline elapses on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Ariwoola had yet to constitute the panel of the apex court that will hear the appeals, however, the newspaper said that the CJN will constitute the panel latest on Wednesday.

It quotes one of the sources at the court as saying:

“There is no information about the panel or the justices that would make up the panel for now.

“What we know is that members of the panel may be named this week, latest by Wednesday.”

Source: Legit.ng