Nigeria's main opposition PDP is hopeful as Atiku Abubakar, the party flagbearer, heads to the Supreme Court to challenge the tribunal's verdict which upheld Bola Tinubu's election victory

The PDP rejected the tribunal's verdict and insisted that they would challenge Tinubu's election victory and emerge victorious

The opposition party maintained that Atiku would win in the final court and the plan of the APC to force one-party rule in Nigeria would fail

On Thursday, September 14, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees expressed optimism that the party will get justice in the Supreme Court over the election won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP's strong leaders are of the believe that Atiku will win at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Recall that Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), rejected the presidential election petition tribunal's judgement delivered on Wednesday, September 6, declaring Tinubu as the validly elected president of Nigeria.

They have vowed to challenge the tribunal's verdict at the Supreme Court, the final court on presidential election disputes.

But a week after the ruling, the PDP BoT rejected the verdict, saying it would resist alleged attempts by the APC to foist one-party rule on Nigerians, Channels TV reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a communique issued after the 75th meeting of the board in Abuja on Thursday, the acting Chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, expressed confidence that the apex court has the capacity and courage to right the “wrongs” and correct the “errors” contained in the tribunal judgement in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of the country.

“The BoT is confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the Judgment of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability, and corporate existence of our country,” he stated.

Peter Obi/Atiku vs Tinubu: What will happen at Supreme Court, Prophet David Kingleo predicts

Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has said the Supreme Court will dismiss the suits that would be filed by the opposition against President Tinubu.

Prophet Elijah said this recently while giving a prophecy via Possibility TV.

Cleric reveals prophecy about "secret of tribunal"

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission said the Nigerian judiciary could be likened to Adam and Lucifer.

The cleric, who released a prophecy via his official YouTube page, on Monday, September 11, described the judiciary as "a slave to the presidency".

Electoral dispute: Primate Ayodele drops prophecy

Legit.ng also reported that the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said the decision of Obi and Atiku to seek redress at the Supreme Court over the tribunal's judgement “is a waste of resources”.

Atiku and Obi had earlier faulted the verdict of the tribunal.

Source: Legit.ng