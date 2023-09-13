The feud between FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and chieftains of Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, persists

Recently, Wike called for the suspension of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, which elicited further condemnation from the former vice-president's loyalists

Speaking to Legit.ng, a political analyst, Segun Akinleye, cited a court order Wike obtained from the federal high court, Abuja, as the minister's shield

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Segun Akinleye, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to suspend or expel Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), because of the court order restraining the party.

Legit.ng recalls that Wike obtained the order in early 2023.

"List of Wike's many sins endless": Analyst

Wike led a group of five PDP governors that rebelled against Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

Atiku lost the election to Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and is currently in court to challenge the outcome.

The rebellion led by Wike is believed to have contributed to Atiku’s loss.

Tinubu named Wike in his cabinet which further worsened the internal crisis in the PDP.

The FCT minister, on the other hand, has not ceased to attack the PDP and Atiku.

Akinleye told Legit.ng:

“Many people have wondered by the PDP is yet to suspend one of its members, former governor Nyesom Wike, despite his glaring anti-parties activities.

“In my years of following politics, I have never seen such brazen acts of anti-party activities by one man. Wike held many press conferences abusing his party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. He called all leaders all sorts of names. He prevented Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party from campaigning in Rivers. He hounded the PDP members loyal to Atiku in his state. He came to Lagos and told people to vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, against PDP's Jandor. The list of his many sins is endless. Despite all, the PDP has refused to suspend him.

“The reason is simple. When he went full-blown with his anti-party activities, he obtained a court judgement stopping the party from suspending him.

“So, until that ex-parte order has been vacated, Wike can keep enjoying his anti-party activities.”

“PDP, call Wike to order”: Atiku’s camp

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the camp of Atiku condemned calls for his suspension from the party.

The demand made by Wike was described as “baseless and unreasonable”.

