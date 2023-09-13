Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says Nyesom Wike can be sacked as FCT minister with just a phone call from Atiku Abubakar

Bwala stated this on TV on Wednesday, September 13, while entertaining questions on the PDP crisis

He revealed that Wike's expulsion from the PDP is imminent and that the party is taking its time to do it

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has boasted that his principal, Atiku Abubakar, can call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, and he would be dismissed.

Bwala made this claim during a live interview on Arise News on Wednesday, September 13.

Daniel Bwala said Nyesom Wike will soon be expelled from the PDP. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

As seen in the video, Bwala's comment was triggered when he explained how Wike threatened to suspend Atiku, one of the founding fathers of the PDP.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Recently, he had the audacity to say he wants to suspend the presidential candidate of the party.

"When Atiku Abubakar with the founding fathers sat, and they were forming this party, where was he? He was working in national road union transport...in Port Harcourt under Azubuike Meremi.

"And let me tell you this, If Atiku picks his phone and calls President Tinubu and demands that Wike be sacked, Wike would be sacked before they finish talking on the phone. That is the extent to which President Tinubu values and respects Atiku."

Bwala hints at Wike's expulsion from PDP

Earlier in the interview, Bwala hinted that the PDP would soon expel Wike from the PDP due to his constant violation of the statutory provision of the party.

He stated that the party is taking its time to do justice to Wike's case before making his expulsion official.

Bwala said:

"The party has survived a lot of hurdles, and the party will survive him. And very soon, he's going to be expelled from the party because he has violated the provisions of the party's constitution that will warrant his expulsion.

"Is just that the party is taking its time and taking it gently."

New twist as Atiku's aide tackles Tinubu, makes 1 demand

In another development, Daniel Bwala has accused President Bola Tinubu of governing Nigeria in poetry.

Bwala described the 100 days in office of President Bola Tinubu as uneventful, adding that campaigns are usually done in poetry while governance was always in prose, but Tinubu's was otherwise.

The senior advocate said the president must concentrate on governance rather than taking international trips for photo ops.

Source: Legit.ng