The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP has taken another dimension

The camp of the PDP's G5 headed by former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, is calling for the suspension of Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal

Atiku's camp on the other hand is asking the leadership of the PDP to call the FCT minister Wike to order, noting he should not bite the hands that fed him

FCT Abuja - The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned calls for his suspension from the party.

Strong PDP chieftain condemns Wike's call for Atiku's suspension from the party. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

They described the demand which was made by the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, as “baseless and unreasonable”.

The Guardian reported that on Monday, September 11, agitation for Atiku’s suspension was generating a fresh storm, even as Wike, was said to be in league with some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to establish his grip on the party.

Wike had, last week, called on the NWC to suspend Atiku over what he termed “Atiku’s political inconsistencies.”

PDP strong members react to Wike's call for Atiku's suspension

Reacting, a top-ranking PDP member, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that Wike’s boldness stemmed from the support he was getting from his allies within the party, especially members of the NWC.

He noted that some senior NWC members were working with Wike to expand his tentacles in the party and also frustrate Atiku and his men.

Suspension: Atiku's camp replies to Wike

But responding to Wike’s call, on Monday, Pedro Obaseki, the director, research and strategy of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign organisation, said the party “must call Wike to order”.

