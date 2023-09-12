The tribunal in Jos has nullified the electoral victory of Dachung Bagos, the PDP member of the House of Representatives representing the Jos South/Jos East constituency

The tribunal ruled on Tuesday, September 12, that Bagos was not validly nominated by the PDP, ultimately declaring the LP candidate, Ajang Alfred, as the rightful winner of the poll

It marks the third time in Plateau state that the tribunal has nullified the election victories of PDP candidates

Jos, Plateau state - The national assembly elections petitions tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau state, has nullified the election of a two-term member of the House of Representatives in the state, Dachung Musa Bagos.

Bagos, who represents Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the February 25 National Assembly poll.

Tribunal sacks two-term lawmaker

Nullifying Bagos’s election on Tuesday, September 12, the tribunal declared the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ajang Alfred, as the rightful winner of the election, The Punch reported.

The court ruled that the PDP candidate was not validly nominated by his party to contest the poll, Jos-based JayFM also noted.

Bagos is the third PDP candidate whose elections had been nullified in the state by the tribunal.

The other two are Senator Napoleon Bali who represents Plateau South, and Peter Gyengdeng who represents Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency.

Tribunal declares LP Chollom winner

