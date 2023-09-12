The parliamentary election petition tribunal in Lagos State has cancelled the House of Representatives election for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

The tribunal sacked Labour Party's Hon. Thaddeus Attah, who was declared the election's winner by the electoral body.

This development now opens the door to an opportunity for Bankole Willington of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Eti-Osa, Lagos - The Federal House of Representatives election for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency that produced Labour Party's Thaddeus Attah has been cancelled by the parliamentary election petition tribunal in Lagos State.

As reported by NigeriaInfo online, the decision by the tribunal was made on Monday, September 11.

The parliamentary tribunal in Lagos State has ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in Eti-Osa within 90 days. Photo Credit: @Jidekoro/@_JtAtta/@BankyW

Source: Twitter

The tribunal ruled that a supplementary election should be conducted in 32 polling units with a deadline of 90 days.

The ruling of the tribunal further clarified claims submitted by the petitioners, Bankole Willington (Banky W) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The duo had petitioned the tribunal, claiming that the election did not occur in at least 40 polling units within the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

Banky W, Obanikoro reacts

Meanwhile, the petitioners took to social media after the ruling to react to the tribunal's verdict.

Banky W, via his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, wrote:

"It is possible still."

Obanikoro, on the other hand, stated on his Instagram handle that he believes in the justice system of Nigeria.

He wrote:

"It was all smiles at the tribunal court when it was confirmed that there would be a supplementary election in several polling units under the Eti-osa Federal constituency where the election did not take place.

"I believe that our justice system is on the right track and I praise the judges for this ruling which adheres to the components of the Constitution."

"Work starts now."

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Attah the winner of the legislative election after polling 24,075 votes ahead of Banky W, who polled 18,666 votes, and Obanikoro's 16,901.

Tension erupts as tribunal sacks 3 Labour Party Reps members

Similarly, the Labour Party suffered another setback in Abia as the tribunal in Umuahia sacked three of its House of Representatives members.

Ibe Okwara and Emeka Nnamani, representing Arochukwu/Ohafia and Abia North/South Federal Constituencies, were sacked, and the court declared APC and APGA candidates as the respective winners.

The court also declared the election in the Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency null and void, adding that the LP candidate was wrongly declared the election winner.

Source: Legit.ng