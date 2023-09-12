PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri has predicted the outcome of the judgement of the Supreme Court regarding Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi's case against Bola Tinubu

The former presidential aide disclosed that Atiku would be favoured at the nation's final court and eventually be sworn in as Nigeria's president

Omokri, however, noted that until then, Tinubu remains the validly elected winner of the February 25 presidential election and Nigeria's automatic president

Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide, has predicted the fate of Atiku Abubakr's redress at the Supreme Court over the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal's (PEPT) judgement.

Recalled that Atiku, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, rejected Wednesday’s court judgement delivered on September 6, declaring Bola Tinubu as duly elected Nigeria’s president.

They vowed to appeal against the judgement of the presidential court at the Supreme Court, the final court on presidential election disputes.

Reacting, in a post shared on his X page, formerly known as (Twitter), Omokri disclosed that the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious and will be sworn in as Nigeria's president.

He tweeted:

"God willing, Waziri Atiku Abubakar will win at the Supreme Court, and be sworn in as the President of Nigeria. However, until then, Bola Tinubu is the President of Nigeria, whether you like it or not. There is order in heaven and there must be order on Earth if we are to make progress."

Nigerians react as Omokri says Atiku will defeat Tinubu at the Supreme Court

Nigerians took to the comment section of Omorki's page on X and reacted to his statement.

@abdullahayofel tweeted:

"The only lying you made here is Atiku will be president..... Atiku can never be President in Nigeria no this and have peace."

@justkency tweeted:

"Reno, please, you are too enlightened to believe Atiku stands a chance at the Supreme Court. You watched the proceedings, and I believe you have read the court judgment."

@wnxnfn tweeted:

"You go school well well."

@ReneRodrig1142 tweeted:

"Lol, Peter Obi can never be Nigeria President. Not in this life time."

@SamuelNwanosike tweeted:

"Start getting used to the fact that Atiku will never be President of Nigeria. He is a serial Presidential candidate who wins primary elections but can't win the main Election."

