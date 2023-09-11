Nigerians have reacted to the suspension of the ban on the country by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reno Omokri, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and other prominent Nigerians have commended President Bola Tinubu for successfully securing the suspension of the ban on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a post shared via his X (formerly Twitter) page, @renoomokri, he said:

Reno Omokri, Keyamo, others commend Tinubu as UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians

“I commend the President and also salute the astute trade deals he was able to strike for Nigeria in both India and the UAE. Trade means jobs. And Nigerians need jobs. So much kudos is due to the President.”

Reacting, Keyamo via his verified X account @fkeyamo, said President Tinubu’s Midas touch during the discussion made the job easier.

"Special thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT for personally leading our delegation to end this impasse with the UAE. All credit goes to him. His Midas touch during the discussion was crucial. He just made my job easier!"

The Convener of the Concerned Nigeria, Deji Adeyanju wrote:

"Tinubu you do this one. Once you come back, immediately you drive out of the airport, the corn field on the left side; I give all to you for your enjoyment and pleasure."

Public affairs commentator, Omojuwa said the lifting of the ban was a job well done by President Tinubu.

Omojuwa added that the ban lift affects every Nigerian irrespective of their opinion about President Tinubu.

"Just to be clear, the President’s successful diplomatic engagement with the UAE authorities affects those posting “not my president” too."

Another Nigerian, Akin Oyebode said it has been a great week for Tinubu but he is more interested in the foreign exchange liquidity programme.

"Forget UAE lifting the travel ban, and the return of Emirati airlines, that’s not the story. I’m only interested in the foreign exchange liquidity programme. A great week for PBAT."

Sola A said President Tinubu would not have achieved the lifting of the ban if he had sent a minister to the UAE.

"Jagaban personally getting things done. Omo! UAE visa ban lifted. Sending a minister wouldn’t have produced any tangible result"

Source: Legit.ng