Former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has hit out at Vice President Kashim Shettima over his comment about retiring Atiku Abubakar

Shettima was reported to have made this comment while addressing pressmen in Abuja shortly after the end of the presidential election petition tribunal

Comrade Frank expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict, describing it as a "judicial coup against the Nigerian state" and " an ambush against the people"

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has once again been criticised for his controversial comment that he would retire former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the ranch to rare cattle following the final declaration of the presidential election petition tribunal in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing pressmen at the end of the tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, Shettima, in his comical mode, described Atiku as a respected elder statesman who need not retire in Dubai.

He said:

“We are not going to retire Atiku to Dubai or Morocco. I’d retire him to Fombina. I’d buy him goats, broilers and layers so that he can spend his days rearing cows and broilers.

“On a more serious note, Atiku is an elder statesman. The nation needs him."

Meanwhile, Timi Frank, an ally of Atiku, reacted to Shettima's statement, noting that "only God" can retire his principal.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Frank said:

“Shettima should know that one with God, as they say, is majority. Atiku has the majority and this is why Nigerians did not jubilate nor celebrate the pyrrhic affirmation through judicial coup orchestrated by the PEPC affirming Tinubu as the winner of the Presidential election.”

Timi Frank faults tribunal's verdict

Comrade Frank described the tribunal's verdict as a "judicial coup against the Nigerian state" and " an ambush against the people."

He, however, noted that the judiciary still has a chance to redeem its image and retain public trust as Atiku appeals the tribunal's verdict at the Supreme Court.

Comrade Frank said:

“Let the judiciary use the opportunity to redeem itself. Despite Nigerians have lost confidence and hope in the judicial process, they have been presented with another opportunity to either destroy Nigeria finally or write their names in gold through fearless, courageous and truthful decision."

