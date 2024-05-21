A man has named some filling stations that sell compressed natural gas (CNG), which is sold for N200 in some places

The man said CNG is 70% cheaper than premium motor spirit (PMS) and that it could yield more profit for drivers

The CNG filling stations he mentioned are located in Ikorodu, Agidingbi, Mushin, Apapa, Sangotedo

A man has said there are many filling stations selling compressed natural gas (CNG) in Nigeria.

He posted a video showing one of the NIPCO filling stations located in Ibafo near MFM in Ogun state.

The man said CNG is 70% cheaper than PMS. Photo credit: David Omoregie.

Source: TikTok

According to David Omoregie who is a mechanic and a CNG expert, the gas is far cheaper than PMS.

Where to buy CNG in Nigeria

He said specifically that CNG is 70% cheaper than PMS, noting that it is also safe.

He said:

"I have been a mechanic for 15 years and a new technology enthusiast. CNG is 70 per cent cheaper currently. There are 5 stations in Ikorodu, Agidingbi, Mushin, Apapa, Sangotedo."

He also shared a video of one of the filling stations Ibafo, Ogun state, noting that there are no quees if one goes there to buy CNG.

When asked if he would advise commercial drivers to convert their vehicles to CNG instead of using PMS, David replied in the affirmative.

He said:

"Yes 100 percent."

Speaking further, David said CNG has been in use in places like Benin in Edo state.

His words:

"Commercial drivers have been using CNG for over 5 years. Benin is a case study where the CNG pilot program by Nipco has started. Over 20,000 vehicles running on CNG, transport cost is lower than anywhere in the country."

See the video below:

