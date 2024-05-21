A Nigerian firm has installed 18 solar panels that can power the whole building with electricity during work hours

The company also installed two powerful lithium batteries which can be recharged using sunlight and grid electricity

The man who installed the 10KVA inverter and the two 15kW lithium-ion batteries said it cost above N8 million

A company eager to have cheap electricity has installed solar panels and an inverter to power the firm.

The company wants to power its operations with solar instead of grid electricity after the increase in electricity tariff.

The install the solar system cost the company above N8 million. Photo credit: TikTok/May Pattronicng and Getty Images/onurdongel/rawfile redux.

Source: UGC

A video shared on TikTok by @maypatronicng shows that the company invested money in solar energy.

The company installed 18 solar panels that would generate electricity and supply same to power their building.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The cost of installing solar in Nigeria

The man who installed the solar system for the company said it costs over N8 million to get everything ready.

He installed two 10KVA inverter and the two 15kW lithium-ion batteries which he said could carry four air conditioners.

He said the batteries could be charged using grid electricity and also with the 18 solar panels.

According to him, the solar system can power the company during work hours without the need for grid electricity.

Many Nigerians are turning to solar as a source of electricity after the Nigerian Electricity Regularoty Commission (NERC) approved electricity tariff increase for Band A users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as company installs solar electricity

@ODIA asked:

"Can I monitor it remotely from my phone?"

@Ayo9093 asked:

"How much does this cost?"

@JemadUtilities asked:

"What happen during cloudly days and the PV is unable to produce and the battery energy is exhausted?"

@Hauser commented:

"That is a hybrid inverter, why using charge controller?"

@AzzurroRacer said:

"Interesting! The only fail here is not having them placed in a room with cooling system.Those batteries&components won’t last for long."

Lady spends millions to install solar at home

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng