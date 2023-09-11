Claims about a protest breaking out at the Chicago State University against President Bola Tinubu have surfaced online

The posters claim that the protest was peaceful and many of the alleged demonstrators were Nigerians living in the United States

Legit.ng fact-checked this claim which comes amid Atiku Abubakar's lawyers intensifying their court battle in America over President Tinubu's academic record

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Chicago, USA - A Facebook user, Ọlájídé Kọngọ Ọrọ Ọláyẹmí, claimed that there was a peaceful protest at the Chicago State University (CSU), United States of America (USA) by Nigerians living in the diaspora.

The August 30, 2023, post includes a hashtag calling for the "disqualification" of President Bola Tinubu.

Nigerians living in the US did not protest at Chicago State University. Depicted persons (right) have no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credits: Bola Tinubu, CSU

Source: Facebook

No evidence of protest against Tinubu

Legit reports that the candidates of the two major opposition parties, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are challenging President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election in court.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The accompanying image of the purported protest shows a group of demonstrators with a sizable banner that reads “Nigeria's democracy under siege”.

Olayemi's post reads in full:

"BREAKING: Peaceful protest at the Chicago State University by Nigerians living in the US. #ChicagoStateUniversity #TinubuMUSTbeDisqualified."

A screengrab of the claim. Photo credit: Olajide Olayemi

Source: Facebook

Similar posts can be found here, here, and here.

But have Nigerians protested at the Chicago State University? Legit checked.

Fake news

There has been no report of a protest by Nigerians in Chicago city by any reliable media house.

Legit also carried out a reverse image search for the photo of the demonstrators and discovered that it was from a protest in early April 2023.

At the time, Obidients, a sobriquet for supporters of Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), staged a protest at the White House and Capitol Hill — both in Washington, DC, USA. They were displeased with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC's) declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The photo has nothing to do with a protest by Nigerians in Chicago. There is no evidence such a protest took place.

Chicago University: Tinubu’s old classmate speaks

In a related article, Legit reported that Durojaiye Ogunsanya, a public affairs analyst, said he and President Tinubu were classmates at the CSU.

Ogunsanya, in an interview with Television Continental on Monday, September 11, stated that he and Tinubu both graduated from the University in 1979.

Source: Legit.ng