Public affairs analyst, Durojaiye Ogunsanya, has described ceaseless claims about President Bola Tinubu not attending the Chicago State University (CSU) as "mischievous"

Ogunsanya said contrary to claims by opposition elements, Tinubu indeed graduated from the CSU in the United States of America (USA)

The analyst said he and President Tinubu were classmates at the institution and graduated the same year

Ketu, Lagos state - Durojaiye Ogunsanya, a public affairs analyst, has said he and President Bola Tinubu were classmates at the Chicago State University (CSU), USA.

Ogunsanya, in an interview with Television Continental on Monday, September 11, said he and Tinubu both graduated from the University in 1979.

Public affairs analyst, Durojaiye Ogunsanya has bore witness that President Tinubu attended the Chicago State University.

Source: Facebook

"Tinubu attended Chicago State University", 'old classmate'

Tinubu’s credentials show that he graduated from CSU in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting, and management. However, there have been allegations bordering on discrepancies with his certificate.

Recently, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), approached a US court for the northern district of Illinois in Chicago, for an order compelling CSU to release the academic records of Tinubu.

The president, through his counsel, filed a counter-application opposing the request for the release of his academic records.

Responding to Atiku’s application, CSU said it would release Tinubu’s records if a US court grants the order.

Amid the legal disputes, many Nigerians still don’t believe Tinubu truly graduated from the school. In fact, Atiku’s lawyers have intensified court battles in America. Amidst all these, Ogunsanya validated Tinubu’s old ties with CSU.

He said:

“People were being mischievous in the first place. We went to Chicago State University together. We were in the same department, college of accounting, business and administration.

“We were in the same class together. He attended Chicago State University, and he graduated.

“I am here to testify that he did attend the university and he was a good student.”

Netizens react

Following Ogunsanya's disclosure, some X (formerly Twitter) users, shared their delight with the update.

Aseda Abayomi wrote:

"I am very happy. At least, he was bold enough to come out and testify."

Patrick Idahosa commented:

"Yes, finally "one student" don show up wey go school with BAT."

@ayodeleoye6660 said:

"Those slandering the president should be ashamed of themselves."

Tinubu graduated from Chicago State University, Kperogi

In a piece of related news, Legit reported that Media scholar, Farooq Kperogi, on Saturday, August 2, clarified that President Tinubu attended CSU for two years and graduated from it in 1979.

The US-based professor said friends and colleagues at the institution confirmed to him that Tinubu truly passed out from CSU.

