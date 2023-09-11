Recently, a viral social media post claimed Abdullahi Ganduje said President Bola Tinubu "does not need Nigerians vote to win a second term"

The country's constitution stipulates a two-term limit for the president, and Tinubu is only in the early stage of his first stint

Legit fact-checked the claim attributed to the national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and found it lacked evidence

FCT, Abuja - A post by a Facebook user, Joe Marine, claimed Abdullahi Ganduje said regardless of President Bola Tinubu’s performance, he “must win a second term”.

Tinubu, 71, is the current president of Nigeria. He was the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007; and senator for Lagos West in the Third Republic.

After leaving office as Lagos governor in 2007, Tinubu played a key role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013. In February 2023, he was elected president.

There's no evidence Ganduje made the viral comment

The group where the claim appeared, Rant HQ Politics, has over 51, 000 members.

The social media user who made the claim insinuated that Ganduje, APC's national chairman, dismissed Nigerians’ support for Tinubu.

The post reads in full:

“Tinubu does not need Nigerians vote to win 2nd term, whether he perform well or not he must win 2nd term - Ganduje.”

But is this true? Legit checked.

To start with, such a statement is supposed to be a matter of interest and would have been relayed by credible media houses in Nigeria.

But Legit searched the quotes on the popular search engine, Google, and only found an unreliable blog and a YouTube video that reproduced the alleged remarks.

Besides, the post did not mention where and when Ganduje made the statement.

The post therefore lacked evidence.

