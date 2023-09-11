A cleric, Prophet David Yahweh, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign from office

Prophet Yahweh cited the security challenges in Nigeria, especially in the southeast region, for his 'spiritual advice'

The man of God also stated that Tinubu's rival, Peter Obi, is God's choice, and should be given a chance to rule

Awka, Anambra state - The spiritual leader of the Holy Ghost Mountain Zion City of Miracle for All Nations, Prophet David Yahweh, has asked Bola Tinubu to resign from office as President of Nigeria.

Legit reports that killings by non-state actors have continued unabated in many places in Nigeria several weeks into President Tinubu’s administration.

Prophet David Yahweh says Tinubu should resign if he can't stop killings. Photo credit: @officialABAT

“My people are dying:" Cleric

Data from SBM Intelligence, an analysis platform, revealed recently that about 2,206 Nigerians were killed in the Q2 of 2023, under President Tinubu. 125 lives were cut short in the southeast region during the period under review.

Reacting to the development, Prophet David said via his official Facebook page:

“My brothers and sisters are dying. People are dying. Here and there, in Anambra, in Imo state. Port Harcourt, nobody is saying anything about it.

“This is the hour for Tinubu to resign. This is not about rigging election. Tinubu, it is high time you resigned, let us fix this country.

“God has given us Peter Obi. Peter Obi is God-sent. And he is young. Tinubu, you know you are old.

“Allow other people to participate, let us know if we will have a better future.”

"Obi will be declared president soon": Cleric

