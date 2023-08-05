President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been labelled as the President Nigeria has ever had in less than three months since his inauguration.

Anas Abdullahi Kaura, spokesperson of the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, made this claim via a statement issued on Saturday, August 5.

President Bola Tinubu is less than three months in office and has been labelled the best ever. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

He hailed President Tinubu for enlisting his principal (Matawalle) in his ministerial nominees' list.

Kaura said:

"Tinubu is the best president that Nigeria ever had, and also a man of his words, He knows the people that worked day and night for his victory, because of the efforts of matawalle Northern Nigeria brings the highest number of votes, especially from zamfara state..

"If you can recall, Bello Matawalle is the Director General of Ahmed Bola Tinubu/ Shettima campaign in Northern Nigeria, and everyone knows the kind of efforts put in place for Tinubu to win northern Nigeria, which will forever be commendable."

He further described Tinubu as a man of his word who " knows his loved ones, looking at the kind of contribution Bello Matawalle has given him."

He said:

"If you can remember, we heard the Honorable President of Nigeria on the day he was declared the winner of the election, on his first speech, he thanked Matawalle and said that he will never forget Matawalle, and today we witnessed that.

"He added that the people of Zamfara are truly grateful to Tinubu for this great opportunity that people will benefit more, especially the youths because Bello Matawalle is a person who loves the development of the country and the youths."

