New Delhi, India - President Bola Tinubu has revealed plans to stop nomads from herding cattle across the country, adding that the long-aged system has rendered many vet doctors useless.

While addressing Nigerians in India, the president vowed that his administration would end the activities and that the country would go into full ranching.

President Tinubu vows to end herders' activities Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Video of President Tinubu speaks about herders in Nigeria:

Source: Legit.ng