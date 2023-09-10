President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will meet with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the G-20 Summit in India

The Nigerian leader joined other world leaders at the G-20 Summit where he called for cooperation in tackling pressing challenges and establishing a fairer world order

President Tinubu's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, announced that Tinubu would meet UAE authorities during a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE - President Bola Tinubu will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during 'a technical stopover' in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The scheduled meeting is aimed at resolving the diplomatic dispute with Nigeria, according to Daily Trust newspaper. The issues include the visa ban the country imposed on Nigerian nationals since October 2022 and Emirates Airlines' flight suspension to Africa's most populous nation.

Tinubu to meet UAE's leaders on Sunday, September 10.

Tinubu to meet UAE authorities

This development comes after Tinubu’s departure from New Delhi, India, where he attended the G-20 Summit.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, the meeting in Abu Dhabi will serve as a follow-up discussion between Tinubu and UAE authorities.

The statement partly reads:

“The discussion will address specific, salient issues within the bilateral relationship after conversations held during a recent visit by the UAE Ambassador to the President at the State House in Abuja.

“The President is to address lingering bilateral issues while maximising the opportunity of the stopover to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the United Arab Emirates."

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja immediately following the bilateral engagement.

G-20 Summit: Tinubu received by Indian PM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu has been received by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister (PM) of India and the host of the ongoing G-20 summit.

Tinubu, on an official visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 5.

The visit is believed to reignite ties between Nigeria and India, and Tinubu will attend several high-level meetings with prospective investors.

