More than 600 people were reportedly killed in an earthquake that happened in Morocco on Friday, September 8

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has consoled King Mohammed VI of Morocco over the sad incident

Tinubu assured the country of Nigeria's support as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the deadly earthquake of magnitude 6.8 that struck Morocco on Friday night, September 8.

In a statement issued on Saturday, September 9, and shared on the X page of the presidency, Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The president commiserated with all families who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by the tragedy. He also wished a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

Tinubu also assured the government and people of Morocco that Nigerians' heartfelt prayers and thoughts were with them.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the President assured Mohammed VI in the statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

Morocco earthquake: How many people were killed?

At least 632 people have been reported dead following the strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 that struck Morocco.

A report by BBC indicates that the epicentre of the tragic incident was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh.

Legit.ng gathers that the North African country's interior ministry confirmed that people died in Marrakesh and several other neighbouring areas.

