President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that his academic excellence took him from Deloitte to Exxon Mobil

The president said Nigeria is blessed in knowledge and human resources, but the country only lacks leadership and management

According to Tinubu, he was a brilliant student in his undergraduate, and this allowed him to join Deloitte and then move to Exxon Mobil at his request

New Delhi, India - President Bola Tinubu has narrated his journey from being a student to the top in business and political careers such as Exxon Mobil and subsequently becoming a successful politician.

The president made the revelation while addressing the Nigerian community in India on Thursday evening.

President Tinubu speaks on his journey to Exxon Mobil Photo Credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, September 5, the president travelled from Nigeria to New Delhi, where he was invited to attend the G-20 leaders' summit.

President Tinubu addresses Nigerians living in India

At the event, Nigerian students studying in India were present, and the president believed they could change the country, adding that all that is needed is a mindset change.

The president said Nigeria is not poor in knowledge and human resources but poor in leadership and management, which was why he ran for the office of the number one citizen.

He stressed that Tony Elumelu and other business moguls who have followed him to India came in their private jets, adding that this showed that they are hardworking and educated. He believes many Nigerians can attain such a position as well.

Tinubu reveals how he moved from Deloitte to Exxon Mobil

The President said:

"I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world because of my education.

“When I joined them, I asked them. Do you have branches in Nigeria? and they said, ‘we have a lot of clients that will take you if you want to go home.’ That’s how I got to Exxon Mobil and was a very successful accountant, auditor-general, and treasurer until I joined politics with a can-do attitude."

He then stressed that Nigeria is ready to accommodate everyone, irrespective of where the person is from. The president then urged the audience not to be despondent.

See the video of his speech here:

