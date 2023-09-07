On Wednesday, September 6, the presidential tribunal dismissed all petitions challenging Bola Tinubu's election victory and affirmed him as the winner of the 2023 presidential poll

In a swift reaction, Vice President Kashim Shettima vowed to retire PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakr, after his defeat at the tribunal

However, Atiku responded on Thursday, September 7, saying, it was not time for him to retire from politics in Nigeria

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has sent a strong reply to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Tribunal: I’m Not Going Into Retirement, Atiku Replies Shettima. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that the former Borno governor, Shettima stated that Dubai — which is considered the PDP candidate's favourite destination — would not be Atiku’s terminus.

Reacting to Shettima's plan after the tribunal's verdict, Atiku said he is not going into political retirement yet.

Apparently replying to VP Shettima who said he would buy goats and sheep for Atiku to go into political retirement, the PDP flagbearer, vowed to continue contributing his quota in deepening democracy, Daily Trust reported.

Atiku, who spoke through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said, “he is not going into retirement and will instead continue to be part of the struggle to deepen democracy in the country”.

The statement also described as false, reports that Atiku has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the outcome of the election petition tribunal.

