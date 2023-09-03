Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, a pastor at the RCCG, has been approved as the new Soun of Ogbomoso by the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde

Ogbomoso, Oyo state - Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has opened up about what the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, told him about becoming Soun of Ogbomoso.

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, September 2, approved Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso months after the kingmakers presented his name.

Speaking after he became the choice of the kingmakers, Pastor Olaoye noted that he had personal reservations about the ancient throne.

He added that his faith as a Christian strongly contradicted every reason to become a traditional ruler.

Soun of Ogbomoso: Adeboye advises Olaoye

Telling Pastor Adeboye about his disinterest in the story, the RCCG General Overseer advised Olaoye not to fight what he was born for.

The new monarch added that God also spoke to him about the stool in a revelation.

“You were born for this, this is the reason for your birth,” was the confirmation Pastor Olaoye reportedly received from God after prayers for a crossroads of life at the beginning of 2022, precisely on January 2, The Punch reported.

Soun of Ogbomoso: Facts about Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye

Until his selection as Soun, Olaoye was the Pastor of RCCG Jesus House, Washington DC, United States of America.

He was born to the royal family of Olaoye, one of the five royal families alongside the Oyewunmis and Ajagunlades in Ogbomoso. The new Soun's wife is also a pastor; Pastor Mrs Omo Olaoye. The new monarch and his wife are blessed with two daughters.

Pastor Olaoye has led RCCG churches in three countries, Nigeria, Germany and the United States. He has also travelled to several other countries for clergy work.

