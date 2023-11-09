Olukoyede Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has promoted Disu Olatunji Rilwan as the new commissioner of police in Rivers State.

Ridwan was the former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a special team in the Lagos Police Command before he was promoted to take over from the embattle Abba Kyary and head the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

IGP Egbetokun makes major shakeup in the police force Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

The IGP has ordered the redeployment and posting of 40 senior police officers in various formations and commands across the country. They included 14 Assistant Inspectors General (AIG) of Police and 26 Commissioners of Police, The Punch reported.

Why police promote senior officers

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, disclosed the development in a statement on Thursday, November 8, saying that it was part of the mandate of having a service-driven, professionally competent and people-oriented police.

Adejobi added that the move was to strengthen the rule of law-compliant of the force and let it reflect in the new status of the senior officers who have been elevated to the next rank.

The senior police officers were promoted following the Police Service Commission (PSC)'s approval.

List of the 14 officers posted and redeployed as AIG

Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Ogundele Ayodeji Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Patrick Edung Border Patrol FHQ – AIG Badru Lawal Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Bartholomew Onyeka DOPS FHQ – AIG Suleiman Yusuf FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos – AIG Idowu Owohunwa Maritime Lagos – AIG Rhoda Olofu Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka – AIG Godwin Aghaulor ONSA Abuja – AIG Effiom Ekot CTU FHQ Abuja – AIG Anene Innocent Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Odama Ojeka Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Ebong Eyibio, Zone 17 Akure – AIG Adebowale Williams Investment FHQ Abuja- AIG Sahabo Yahaya.

List of newly 26 posted and redeployed police commissioners across the country

Benue State-CP George Chuku Jigawa State-CP Ahmed Tijani Niger State-CP Dan Mamman Shawulu Gombe State-CP Usman Hayatu Imo State-CP Danjuma Aboki Rivers State-CP Disu Olatunji Rilwan Taraba State-CP Joseph Eribo Osun State-CP Isyaku Mohammed Safer Highways FHQ-CP Mohammed Barde PPP DLS FHQ-CP Polycarp Emeka Anti-Human Trafficking -CP Shehu Abubakar Border Patrol FHQ-CP Lawal Ayodeji Maritime Lagos-CP Emmanuel Agene Admin Airwing-CP Jude Azuka Commandant Police College Kaduna- CP Dan Idi Force Provost Marshal-CP Ibitoye Olajide INEC-CP Adamu Isa Procurement DLS FHQ-CP Nwanosike Okocha PSO to IGP-CP Johnson Adenola PAP Western Port Lagos-CP Olanrewaju Shola Int’l Investigation INTERPOL -CP Shelleng Yusuf SEB FCID Abuja-CP Emmanuel Aina Info-Tech ICT FHQ Abuja-CP Miller Dantawaiye Director NPF-NCCC-CP Henry Uche DOPS FHQ Abuja-CP Vungmoh Kwaimo Commandant Police College Ikeja – CP Fasuba Olabode.

