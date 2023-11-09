Global site navigation

Police: Former Lagos RRS Boss Becomes Rivers Commissioner as IGP Makes Major Shakeups
by  Bada Yusuf

Olukoyede Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has promoted Disu Olatunji Rilwan as the new commissioner of police in Rivers State.

Ridwan was the former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a special team in the Lagos Police Command before he was promoted to take over from the embattle Abba Kyary and head the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The IGP has ordered the redeployment and posting of 40 senior police officers in various formations and commands across the country. They included 14 Assistant Inspectors General (AIG) of Police and 26 Commissioners of Police, The Punch reported.

Why police promote senior officers

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, disclosed the development in a statement on Thursday, November 8, saying that it was part of the mandate of having a service-driven, professionally competent and people-oriented police.

Adejobi added that the move was to strengthen the rule of law-compliant of the force and let it reflect in the new status of the senior officers who have been elevated to the next rank.

The senior police officers were promoted following the Police Service Commission (PSC)'s approval.

List of the 14 officers posted and redeployed as AIG

  1. Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Ogundele Ayodeji
  2. Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Patrick Edung
  3. Border Patrol FHQ – AIG Badru Lawal
  4. Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Bartholomew Onyeka
  5. DOPS FHQ – AIG Suleiman Yusuf
  6. FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos – AIG Idowu Owohunwa
  7. Maritime Lagos – AIG Rhoda Olofu
  8. Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka – AIG Godwin Aghaulor
  9. ONSA Abuja – AIG Effiom Ekot
  10. CTU FHQ Abuja – AIG Anene Innocent
  11. Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Odama Ojeka
  12. Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Ebong Eyibio,
  13. Zone 17 Akure – AIG Adebowale Williams
  14. Investment FHQ Abuja- AIG Sahabo Yahaya.

List of newly 26 posted and redeployed police commissioners across the country

  1. Benue State-CP George Chuku
  2. Jigawa State-CP Ahmed Tijani
  3. Niger State-CP Dan Mamman Shawulu
  4. Gombe State-CP Usman Hayatu
  5. Imo State-CP Danjuma Aboki
  6. Rivers State-CP Disu Olatunji Rilwan
  7. Taraba State-CP Joseph Eribo
  8. Osun State-CP Isyaku Mohammed
  9. Safer Highways FHQ-CP Mohammed Barde
  10. PPP DLS FHQ-CP Polycarp Emeka
  11. Anti-Human Trafficking -CP Shehu Abubakar
  12. Border Patrol FHQ-CP Lawal Ayodeji
  13. Maritime Lagos-CP Emmanuel Agene
  14. Admin Airwing-CP Jude Azuka
  15. Commandant Police College Kaduna- CP Dan Idi
  16. Force Provost Marshal-CP Ibitoye Olajide
  17. INEC-CP Adamu Isa
  18. Procurement DLS FHQ-CP Nwanosike Okocha
  19. PSO to IGP-CP Johnson Adenola
  20. PAP Western Port Lagos-CP Olanrewaju Shola
  21. Int’l Investigation INTERPOL -CP Shelleng Yusuf
  22. SEB FCID Abuja-CP Emmanuel Aina
  23. Info-Tech ICT FHQ Abuja-CP Miller Dantawaiye
  24. Director NPF-NCCC-CP Henry Uche
  25. DOPS FHQ Abuja-CP Vungmoh Kwaimo
  26. Commandant Police College Ikeja – CP Fasuba Olabode.

