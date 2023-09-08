Nigerian maverick singer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, posted a tweet claiming that a Nigerian lawyer "burnt his wig to say goodbye to practice" after the tribunal affirmed President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 elections.

Verdict: The claim is false. Though Charly Boy's tweet shows the video of a man burning a lawyer's wig, the video is not from Nigeria.

Nigerian Lawyer Burnt His Wig in Viral Video after Tribunal Dismissed Atiku, Obi's Petition against Tinubu?

Legit.ng's findings show that the video, which first appeared on the internet on March 22, is from Jamaica.

Details shortly.

