Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lawyer Burnt His Wig in Viral Video after Tribunal Dismissed Atiku, Obi's Petition against Tinubu?
Politics

Nigerian Lawyer Burnt His Wig in Viral Video after Tribunal Dismissed Atiku, Obi's Petition against Tinubu?

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Nigerian maverick singer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, posted a tweet claiming that a Nigerian lawyer "burnt his wig to say goodbye to practice" after the tribunal affirmed President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Verdict: The claim is false. Though Charly Boy's tweet shows the video of a man burning a lawyer's wig, the video is not from Nigeria.

Charly Boy-Burnt lawyer wig
Nigerian Lawyer Burnt His Wig in Viral Video after Tribunal Dismissed Atiku, Obi's Petition against Tinubu?
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng's findings show that the video, which first appeared on the internet on March 22, is from Jamaica.

Details shortly.

PAY ATTENTION: FREE Webinar on Media Literacy Aug 31, 12pm by Legit.ng, LEAP Africa, and YDOS 2023 - REGISTER

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel