Nigerian Lawyer Burnt His Wig in Viral Video after Tribunal Dismissed Atiku, Obi's Petition against Tinubu?
Nigerian maverick singer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, posted a tweet claiming that a Nigerian lawyer "burnt his wig to say goodbye to practice" after the tribunal affirmed President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 elections.
Verdict: The claim is false. Though Charly Boy's tweet shows the video of a man burning a lawyer's wig, the video is not from Nigeria.
Legit.ng's findings show that the video, which first appeared on the internet on March 22, is from Jamaica.
