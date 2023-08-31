Nigerian business mogul, Tonu Elumelu owns 10 firms under his direct or indirect ownership

The billionaire’s brilliance is evidenced in real estate, power, oil and gas, hotels, healthcare and insurance among other sectors

His charitable non-profit organization, Tony Elumelu Foundation also provides funds to support entrepreneurs

Tony Elumelu distinguishes himself as a leading figure among African business titans. In addition to being a brilliant investor and economic thinker, he also stands out for his unwavering commitment to fostering African entrepreneurship and advancing social change.

UBA, Transcorp, 8 other companies owned by Tony Elumelu

His imprint is visible in a number of areas, including finance and energy, influencing those sectors and leaving a lasting legacy across the continent. He has influence that extends far beyond boardrooms as Group Chairperson of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa Plc, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Elumelu's innovative leadership, with his broad reach encompassing financial services, real estate, power, oil and gas, hotels, healthcare and insurance, left his mark on Nigeria's economic landscape.

He has a significant impact that goes far beyond his professional activities, making him an inspiration for coming generations. Elumelu founded the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2010, a charitable non-profit that has provided funds and support to more than 9,000 entrepreneurs.

As highlighted by Buisness.Africa, here are 10 firms under his direct or indirect ownership:

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA)

Elumelu is the chairman of UBA, a pan-African financial services organisation with a sizable presence in 20 African nations as well as the UK, France, and the UAE. The only African bank having commercial deposit operations in the US is UBA. Elumelu is one of the richest men in Nigeria and has over 35 million customers worldwide, demonstrating his reach outside of banking.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp)

Transcorp, a prominent corporation in Nigeria, prospers under Elumelu's leadership, with companies like Transcorp Power and Transcorp Hotels Plc. Transcorp Power is a significant electricity generator in Nigeria and Transcorp Hotels Plc is the gold standard for hospitality in Nigeria. Transcorp Power is diversified throughout the power, hospitality, and energy industries. Through his investment company HH Capital, Elumelu's position in Transcorp indicates his strong dedication to promoting growth.

Heirs Holdings

Heirs Holdings, which was established by Elumelu in 2010 and represents family-owned investing expertise. The company is positioned as a catalyst for African prosperity because to its diverse portfolio, which includes power, oil and gas, hotel, healthcare, and insurance. Heirs Holdings is a prime example of Elumelu's dedication to transforming Africa's future by making long-term investments in important industries like finance, hospitality, energy, and technology.

Afriland Properties

Afriland Properties Plc, an Heirs Holdings investee firm, is at the forefront of real estate innovation. African capitalism is the foundation of Elumelu's comprehensive approach to real estate, which aims to advance social wealth, economic development, and employment across the continent. Afriland advances an institutional approach to real estate through management, investments, and development, boosting Africa's economic environment.

Africa Prudential

Through the use of cutting-edge technology, Africa Prudential redefines shareholder management under the leadership of Elumelu. The company equips businesses to flourish in the digital world with an emphasis on digital transformation. Africa Prudential is positioned as a leader in share registration and digital solutions thanks to this dedication to innovation.

Heirs Alliance Limited

Streamlined insurance options are provided by Elumelu's expanding conglomerate's Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance. These additions showcase Elumelu's insight in developing responsive financial products because they were designed to represent simplicity, quickness, and reliability.

United Capital Plc

Elumelu's dedication to perfection drives United Capital Plc, which uses technology to give businesses, governments, and people access to top-notch financial services. Elumelu's vision for the development of the continent is reflected in the company's effect, which has a pan-African focus.

Transcorp Hotels Plc

Transcorp Hotels Plc, a division of Transcorp Corporation of Nigeria Plc, is regarded as the gold standard in Nigerian hospitality. Elumelu is in charge of the company, which redefines excellence and elegance in the hotel industry.

Transcorp Power

Nigeria's power sector is significantly impacted by Elumelu's Transcorp Power, which produces electricity for the national grid. Elumelu's dedication to enhancing Nigeria's energy landscape through wise investments is demonstrated by the company's acquisition of Ughelli Power Plc and Afam Power Plant.

Heirs Holding Capital (HH Capital)

Elumelu's personal investment entity, HH Capital, is evidence of his commitment to wise financial decisions. HH Capital invests his personal funds into potential initiatives that are consistent with Africa's growth trajectory, driven by his vision.

