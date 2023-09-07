FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu's win at the presidential election tribunal

Wike hailed the judgement of the presidential court and congratulated Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima over their resounding victory

The former governor of Rivers State maintained that the tribunal's verdict represented the will of the good people of Nigeria

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Wike says the tribunal's verdict represented the will of the people. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike on Thursday, September 7, commended the presidential court for affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, presidential poll.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke exclusively during Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, a day after the marathon ruling of the court.

“Nigerians have spoken, (and) the court has affirmed it,” Wike said.

The former governor of Rivers state hailed the five-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani for painstakingly delivering its judgment.

Wike urged the petitioners - PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, to join hands with the Tinubu's administration, for the greater good of all.

Source: Legit.ng