Content creator Oluwatoyin Albert, aka Tomama or Datwarrigirl, has fired back at netizens who questioned her choice of hairstyle

She often creates content about her lack of front hair and she gives illustrations of how she has an imaginary front hair

The lady braided her hair which made the front part without hair more obvious, and it got her some funny reactions online

Content creator Oluwatoyin Albert, aka Datwarrigirl or Tomama, responded to netizens who questioned her for braiding her hair.

She noted that she usually teases herself for not having front hair and makes all kinds of statements about it. Hence, no one can shame her for it.

Tomama displays her hairstyle as she responds to trolls. Image credit: @datwarrigirl

Source: Instagram

The funny lady revealed that after she braided her hair, some people were asking her why she did it, and she stated that she went public with the information in the first place. So, what makes anyone think they can react negatively about what she was aware of?

She added that someone said the space of her head without hair is a half plot of land and it got her fans laughing.

In the comments section of her video, her fans dropped some funny comments about how she is a tough lady and can handle any criticism thrown at her.

Check out the video of Tomama's reacting to her braided hairstyle below:

Netizens react to Tomama's video

Check out some of the comments netizens made about Tomama's braided hairstyle below:

@okobiacaring:

"Lol, half a plot of land for person's hair? Who said that thing?"

@mirabella_amuzie:

"Tomama dem no know say dey cannot shame the shameless."

@hitzsablaze:

"Your hair is fine my love no mind them na jealousy dey do them."

@praiscy_mua:

"You sure say e no pain you? Why you com dey explain?"

@mercy_ladiva:

"Them no reach my dear...all hair na hair."

@ifedioraamara:

"You hair is beautiful joor. Parking gel go fit you too."

@iamadunni2010:

"You have an amazing spirit go girl."

@ese4rever:

"Half a plot of land."

@beebeespice':

"You cannot shame the shameless."

@mon_ishor:

"Na bad belly dey worry dem."

