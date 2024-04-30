A lady showed that she does not mind going through discomfort to look good as she wore a tight corset dress at an event

She gave the attire more glamour as she combined it with a cape and rocked black and gold shoes

The wedding guest was sweating in her outfit as she entered the car that took her to her destination

A lady Ngozi (@voguebyngee on TikTok) got netizens laughing as she wore a tight pink corset dress that pushed up her bosoms.

She combined her outfit with a cape that made the outfit look sophisticated. Her pink headwrap blended with her attire and she wore it on her black hairstyle that she packed backward.

The beautiful wedding guest wore gold earrings, black and gold shoes, and makeup that enhanced her beauty.

She looked uncomfortable in the outfit as the cape made it difficult for her to move her head sideways. Besides, she admitted that it will be stressful for her to come down from the car due to the nature of her attire.

Check out the lady's pink corset dress in the video below:

Reactions trail lady's corset dress

Several netizens have reacted to her dress. See some of the reactions below:

"God will truly deliver you. You’re stressing that man o."

"Make una forgive me o."

"See as she hang for up."

"Why you dey stress that man na?

"God bless you for making me laugh. I have been so sad since three days now."

"Ngozi “na only God go deliver you.”

"The dress is actually beautiful."

"The dress looks lovely though."

"The dress self and the shoulder part ehn."

"Ngozi don frustrate this man."

"He say you go wear something wey go dey suffer you. Omo, I don laugh tire for bus where I dey."

