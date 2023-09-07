Vice President Kashim Shettima has been described as the politician with the worst governance record in Nigeria's history.

Mr Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant on public communications to Atiku Abubakar, made this claim on Thursday, September 7.

His claim was on the heels of Vice President Shettima's controversial comical comment about Atiku after the presidential tribunal verdict in Abuja.

FCT, Abuja - Mr Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant on public communications to Atiku Abubakar, has hit out at Vice President Kashim Shettima for his speech in the aftermath of the presidential election tribunal verdict that was declared in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

Shettima, who was seen in a viral video addressing pressmen, made a comical remark about retiring Atiku as a herder in Fombina.

He said:

“We are not going to retire Atiku to Dubai or Morocco. I’d retire him to Fombina. I’d buy him goats, broilers and layers, so that he can spend his days rearing cows and broilers.

“On a more serious note, Atiku is an elder statesman. The nation needs him."

Shettima's tenure in Borno worst in Nigeria's history - Phrank Shaibu

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September, Atiku's aide said Shettima's comment was laughable as he described him as the politician with the most woeful record in governance.

He said Shettima's reign as governor of Borno State was filled with poverty and hardship.

Shaibu said:

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have responded to Kashim Shettima since he has an incurable speech deficiency which is so severe that most Nigerians can hardly understand what he says. However, for the sake of the reading public, this response becomes very important.

“He loves to rack lackluster jokes at every given opportunity. Last year, he said Vice-President Osinbajo should have been an ice cream man instead of a politician. Later on, he said Nigeria needed a leader like Sani Abacha.

“As part of his circus act, he visited the annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in an oversize suit, a pair of sneakers and a poorly knotted tie. Shettima needs to decide if he wants to be a statesman or Baba Sala of blessed memory . His behaviour is certainly unbefitting for a man who currently holds the exalted office of Vice-President, even if temporarily.”

Shaibu said it had become Shettima’s stock in trade to deride others because he had nothing to say about himself or his principal, Bola Tinubu, whose three months in office have only worsened poverty and inflation.

Shaibu advised the Vice-President to pray to God for forgiveness for thwarting the destiny of the millions of people of Borno State.

He stated that Shettima lacked the aura to hold a position like the Office of the Vice President, urging him to learn from the “examples they led in public decency.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, September 6, the presidential tribunal dismissed all petitions challenging Bola Tinubu's election victory and affirmed him as the winner of the 2023 presidential poll.

In a swift reaction, Vice President Kashim Shettima vowed to retire PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar after his defeat at the tribunal.

However, Atiku responded on Thursday, September 7, saying it was not time for him to retire from politics in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng