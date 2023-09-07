The video of Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf dissecting the petitions of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party against President Bola Tinubu has kept Nigerians talking

Some Nigerians are commending the justice for explaining every paragraph of the petitions as well as the respondents' positions

Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, in the video, said the petitioners, Atiku and Obi, did not provide any evidence for their claims and expected the court to search for evidence in the street or market

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have started reacting to the no-evidence comment of Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf of the 2023 presidential election petition court on Wednesday, September 6.

During the delivery of judgment of the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, against President Bola Tinubu, the Justice said the petitioners did not present evidence for their claims in the petitions.

Statement of Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf on Atiku, Obi against Tinubu

The justice said:

"The petitioners did not understand the explanation of the first respondent or were just fixated on their belief that they won the election without any cogent and credible evidence, and they did not even bother to place such credible evidence before this court.

"Were they expecting the court to go and gather evidence from the street or the market? Or to be persuaded or intimidated by threats on social media. That is not the way of the court."

How Nigerians react to tribunal's judgment on Atiku, Obi's petition against Tinubu

But some Nigerians have started reacting to the 45-second video shared by The Cable on its Twitter page. See their reactions below:

SizZzle said:

"This short clip answers a lot".

Zegelicious queried:

"And the judges were mute when INEC refused to give copies of IREV or EC8 forms to respondents.

"Did they compel INEC to do it?

"And come out to talk like pregnant persons."

Jokotoye Olawale replied to him:

"You don’t even know who a “Respondent” is.

"Imagine and una get loud mouth.

"He said the respondent."

Abdul-Mumin posited:

"Aswear, they were expecting the judges to get evidence from social media."

DY explained that:

"When you try to intimidate the judiciary, you get a pushback. Then they show you they know the law both as lawyers and Judges. This is one time the Judges countered every line, probably even deeper than Tinubu’s lawyers could ever have done."

"Declare Obi as a winner now": LP supporters tell the tribunal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi and the Labour Party supporters have asked the presidential election tribunal to declare their candidate as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Obi and Labour Party's supporters stormed the Ministry of Finance building some miles away from the court to stage their protest and made the call.

The Labour Party and Obi are at the court to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

