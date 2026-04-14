Rauf Aregbesola described President Bola Tinubu’s “renewed hope” agenda as a scam during the ADC national convention in Abuja

He alleged that poverty, insecurity, and out-of-school children figures had worsened under the current administration

Aregbesola also defended ADC leadership and accused INEC of bias while warning against poor governance in Nigeria

Rauf Aregbesola has launched a strong criticism of the administration of Bola Tinubu, describing its “renewed hope” agenda as deceptive and unfulfilled nearly three years into office.

The former Osun state governor, now national secretary of the African Democratic Congress, made the remarks during the party’s national convention held in Abuja.

Rauf Aregbesola slams President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda at the ADC convention. Photo: RaufAregbesola, ABAT

Source: Twitter

He said Nigerians were yet to see tangible outcomes from promises made at the start of the administration.

Criticism of government performance grows louder

Aregbesola questioned the continued use of the “renewed hope” message, arguing that it had not translated into meaningful improvements for citizens.

“Four years ago, this government promised Nigerians renewed hope. Now, three years into its tenure, it is still promising renewed hope. When exactly will this hope come into fruition? The answer is simple: it is a scam,” he said.

“If allowed, this regime will continue to chant renewed hope till eternity. We have a duty to stop these scammers from retaining power.”

He pointed to rising poverty levels and challenges in the education sector as signs of worsening conditions. According to him, the number of out of school children has increased, while millions of Nigerians are facing multidimensional poverty.

Security concerns and leadership questions raised

The former minister also criticised the government’s handling of insecurity, citing ongoing attacks by armed groups in different parts of the country.

“This has been the worst time in terms of security in the nation, with banditry and terrorism spreading across the country,” he said.

”But also worried is the lack of empathy by the president after the 2025 Yelwata massacre in Benue state. The president, on a condolence trip, did not visit the affected community; rather, he held court at the government house in Benue state.”

Aregbesola warned against what he described as a drift toward poor leadership standards, saying the country must avoid being governed by unqualified individuals.

“We cannot allow kakistocracy in Nigeria,” he said, adding that the administration should be judged by its commitments, particularly on electricity supply.

“The government once said it should not be voted for if it fails to provide electricity. An honest president would step down rather than seek re-election under such circumstances,” he added.

Rauf Aregbesola spoke at the ADC national convention in Abuja where he criticised the federal government. Photo: FB/RaufAregbesola

Source: Twitter

ADC leadership and INEC allegations

On internal party matters, Aregbesola defended the leadership of David Mark as chairman of the ADC, stating that due process was followed and that the Independent National Electoral Commission was duly informed.

“Nobody has the locus standi to challenge the leadership of David Mark. Our last NEC meeting was observed by INEC officials, and the report was formally submitted and acknowledged by the commission,” he said.

He also accused the electoral body of bias and claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress is unsettled by the growing influence of the ADC.

“The ADC is now the largest opposition platform with major political actors. It is clear that the APC is jittery,” he added.

”We call on the international community to take note of INEC’s biased actions.”

Atiku hires top US lobby firm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar has entered into a $1.2 million agreement with a United States lobbying firm in a move aimed at reshaping his public image and expanding his influence within American policy circles.

Documents filed with the US Department of Justice show that the Washington-based firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, will represent Atiku for a period of one year.

Source: Legit.ng