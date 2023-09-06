BREAKING: Labour Party supporters ask Tribunal to declare Peter Obi president as judges deliver judgment
by Bada Yusuf
Labour Party supporters have gathered at the Ministry of Finance premises, which is a few distance away from the presidential election petition court, and called on the tribunal to declare Peter Obi as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
The supporters, in their numbers, according to The Cable, said: "declare Peter Obi as the president and let us have peace."
Source: Legit.ng