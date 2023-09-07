Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said he will retire Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, to rearing domestic animals

Shettima made the remarks during a chat with newsmen outside the court of appeal in Abuja, moments after the presidential election tribunal upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu

Atiku ran unsuccessfully for President of Nigeria six times: in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s vice-president, Kashim Shettima, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will “retire” Atiku Abubakar to Kombina where he “can spend his days rearing goats, layers and broilers”.

Shettima was reacting to Wednesday, September 6, victory at the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT).

The former Borno governor stated that Dubai — which is considered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate's favourite destination — would not be Atiku’s terminus.

The Cable quoted Shettima as saying:

“We are not going to retire Atiku Abubakar to Dubai or Morocco. I will retire him to Kombina, I will buy him goats and broilers and layers so that he can spend his days rearing goats and broilers.”

Shettima extends olive branch to Obi, Atiku

Furthermore, Shettima called on Atiku, Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to join the Bola Tinubu administration in building a new Nigeria.

His words:

"On behalf of my principal, I wish to call on Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar, and Mr. Peter Obi, my very good friend, to join hands with us to build a new Nigeria."

Tinubu reacts to tribunal’s victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu welcomed the verdict of the PEPT. The president’s mood was conveyed in a press statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng.

In the release, President Tinubu also called for collective efforts to build Nigeria.

Victorious Tinubu celebrates

Videos have emerged showing Tinubu celebrating the PEPT's judgement which affirmed him as Nigeria's president.

Tinubu, who is in India for the G20 summit, watched the tribunals' proceedings alongside his son, Seyi, and several allies who accompanied him to the Asian country.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Tinubu’s appointees and associates chanted the popular 'On Your Mandate We Shall Stand' slogan as the Nigerian leader shook hands with them.

