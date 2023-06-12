President Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into an Act of Parliament after his Democracy Day celebration activities on Monday

The development will be the third bill that the president will do within 15 days that he resumed office on May 29

His designated Chief of Staff, and current speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, proposed the bill, and was passed in the 9th National Assembly

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has signed the student loan bill into law, this will be the third of its kind that the Nigerian new leader will sign in his resumption into the office of the presidency.

This was disclosed in a video shared by the President's media page on Twitter, @ABATMediaCentre on Monday, June 12.

The development is coming shortly after the president has participated in a number of activities slated for the Democracy Day celebration on the same day.

In the video, Dele Alake, a member of the president's media team, is seen, and Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing speaker of the 9th House of Representatives and designated chief of staff to the president, is standing behind the president while signing the bill.

The bill is the third of its kind that President Tinubu will sign barely 2 weeks that he resumed the office of presidency.

Details of the student loan bill signed by President Tinubu

Last week, President Tibubu signed the bill increasing the retirement age of Nigerian judges from 65 to 70 years and also signed the Nigeria Electricity Bill into law, which empowered individuals, companies, and states to generate, transmit and distribute electrical power.

Student loan was one of the promises that the president made during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

The bill, which was now an Act of Parliament, was sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, following his series of meetings with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other stakeholders in the education sector, and was passed by the 9th assembly.

See the video here:

