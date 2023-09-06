The die is cast as Nigerians await the final judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT)

However, influential cleric Pastor Adewale Giwa of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries has appealed to the judges to think of Nigerians before deciding

He said the future of Nigeria's democracy depends on their judgment, and they must not allow history to repeat itself

Ondo, Akure - Ahead of the much-anticipated verdict of the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal, the judicial panel has been urged to put the will of Nigerians first before administering their final judgment.

This appeal was made via a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State, by the senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa.

The presidential election petition tribunal will deliver its final judgment on Wednesday, September 6, in Abuja. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

As contained in the statement reported by Vanguard, Pastor Giwa harped that the destiny of Nigeria's democracy lies in the hands of the judicial panel of the tribunal, and they must not jeopardise it.

He stated that Nigeria's future solely depends on them and the content of their declaration at the appellate court in Abuja.

Pastor Giwa said:

"I hope my advice is not coming too late. Nonetheless, it is important to let you know that the future of Nigeria depends on the choices and decisions you will make on Wednesday.

“You must have concluded on the decisions to either allow justice to take its course or to upturn justice.

“However, do know that the greatest mistake you could make is to subvert the will of Nigerians."

The prominent pastor urged the judges to refrain from allowing history to replicate itself, charging them to examine the petition and deliver a judgment of the people.

He said:

“Do not allow history repeat itself by making sure you critically examine petitions before you and officially provide justice for the people.

“Whatever judgment you must have written down before the main judgment on Wednesday, please, reconsider and consider Nigerians.”

The final judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal will be delivered on Wednesday, September 6, at the Federal Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, and it will be televised nationwide as Nigerians await the outcome and wins the legal battle between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

