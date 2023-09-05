The Labour Party (LP) has expressed optimism that the presidential election petition tribunal's final verdict will favour their candidate, Peter Obi

Mr Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, stated this ahead of the crucial verdict slated for Wednesday, September 6

In less than 24 hours, all concerned parties will head to the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja for the verdict that will be televised nationwide

FCT, Abuja - The much-anticipated conclusion to the presidential election petition tribunal has reached its penultimate point, and all roads will be leading to the Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6.

Reacting ahead of the tribunal's final ruling, the Labour Party, a petitioner at the appellate court, have expressed optimism that the judicial panel will issue a verdict in its favour.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) will give its final ruling on Wednesday, September 6. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi

As reported by Daily Trust, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Obiora Ifoh, said:

“We are optimistic that the judgement would be in our favour and that all our prayers to the tribunal would be positive.”

The party's presidential bannerman, Peter Obi, is calling for the disqualification of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the last election and the cancellation of the election on the premise that the electoral process was flooded with violence and fraud.

Obi is also seeking the conduct of a fresh election due to the alleged irregularities and electoral fraud that transpired during the keenly contested presidential polls in February.

In one of his prayers to the tribunal, the former Anambra State governor claims that he was the only presidential candidate with the majority legal votes cast by the electorates.

He, therefore, urged the tribunal to declare him the winner of the Saturday, February 25 presidential polls.

In less than 24 hours, Obi and the Labour Party's fate will be determined in what might be arguably the most keenly contested presidential election tribunal since Nigeria's existence as a sovereign nation.

Ahead PEPT judgement, prominent Pastor shares prophecy on how Obi's alleged stolen mandate 'will be retrieved'

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Tribunal (PEPT) has fixed Wednesday, September 6, to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The development comes as Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe, the spiritual leader of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, released a pro-Labour Party (LP) prophecy.

The cleric said God is sending an individual in the mould of Cyrus the Great in the Bible who "will ensure the stolen mandate is given back to Obi."

