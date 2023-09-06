Armed security operatives have taken over the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and other black spot areas in Abuja

This came ahead of the delivery of the judgment on the election petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election

Supporters of the petitioners, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and the Labour Party, have been throwing banters on social media, but the president has expressed confidence in winning at the court

FCT, Abuja - Heavily armed security has taken over the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and other violent spot areas in Abuja ahead of the delivery of the verdict on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The development is coming when the supporters of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and President Tinubu await the judgment in earnest, The Punch reported.

Police take over tribunal ahead of presidential election judgment

Obi, Atiku, Tinubu's supporters take over social media ahead of tribunal judgment

Peter Obi and Atiku supporters have been making critical comments on social media while they expressed optimism that the court would unseat President Tinubu for their favourite candidates.

Ahead of the judgement, many armed riot police officers, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other security operatives without uniforms were stationed at strategic locations in the Nigeria capital.

The move was to prevent possible breakdown of law and order that might break out after the judgment had been delivered.

Details of justices who will deliver presidential election judgment

Justice Haruna Tsammani, the tribunal's chairman, in the company of other panel members, Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed, will deliver the judgement on Wednesday.

The judgment will be delivered at the Three Arms Zone of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6.

Umar Bangari, the chief registrar of the court of appeal headquarters, in a statement on Monday, September 4, said the court will deliver its ruling on Wednesday, and it will be broadcast and streamed live.

Presidential election tribunal judgment: Police warn against fake news

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian police force has sent a stern warning ahead of the presidential election petition court judgment on Wednesday.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force's spokesperson, said the police would not tolerate spreading fake news or unguarded utterances.

The PEPC has set Wednesday as the day to deliver judgment on the petitions it has heard against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

