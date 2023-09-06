Rivers state government said it will not allow illegal protests over the outcome of the ongoing presidential election tribunal's judgement

Governor Siminalayi Fubara urged dissatisfied supporters to make use of the Supreme Court to appeal the judgement

Fubara urged the political parties to call their supporters to order as the state will not allow protests that undermine the peace and security of Rivers state

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Rivers state government has issued a strong warning to supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) ahead of the presidential election tribunal’s judgement.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara said illegal and unnecessary protests will not be allowed in the state over the outcome of the tribunal judgement.

Call your supporters to order

According to SaharaReporters, Fubara urged the political parties and their presidential candidates to call their supporters to order has the state would not allow illegal protests.

He added that dissatisfied supporters should appeal the outcome of the tribunal's judgement at the Supreme Court.

“Those who may be disappointed by tomorrow's judgment have the further opportunity to exercise their right of appeal at the Supreme Court where they will be bound by the final decision and outcome.

“As citizens, we are all bound by the rule of law, which gives no room or opportunity for violence and threat to public safety, peace and security in our democratic contestations for political power and the right to govern the people.

“Accordingly, while the Rivers State Government recognizes the protest right of citizens, it will not tolerate any illegal and unnecessary protest actions that negate the rule of law and undermine our collective rights to peace and security.

