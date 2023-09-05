The Nigerian police have issued a fresh warning against the spreading of unguided utterances and misinformation ahead of the judgment of the presidential tribunal on Wednesday.

The force's public relations officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, September 5. He said:

"The force will not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy”.

According to Adejobi, the police have strengthened the country's security architecture and stopped any attempted breakdown of law and order nationwide.

Adejobi warned that the force would not condone any inciting statements that could destabilise the country's peace ahead of the tribunal judgment.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has fixed Wednesday to deliver its verdict on the series of petitions against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

President Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1, stating that he had met the requirements of the law.

However, the opposition parties and candidates, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, are challenging the announcement at the tribunal.

The supporters of Atiku and Obi are full of the belief that the tribunal will sack President Tinubu. But the presidency has dismissed the insinuation, stating that President Tinubu was confidence of victory at the poll, because he truly won the election.

Source: Legit.ng