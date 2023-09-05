Labour Party (LP) has pointed out some issues ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Court judgement

The opposition party said it is shocked at the boasting of some serving Ministers and lawmakers about the outcome of the tribunal

The party also reacted to Justice Mary Odili praising President Bola Tinubu and his counsels, in an event that had nothing to do with them

Labour Party (LP) has raised concerns ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement on Wednesday, September 6.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement issued via Twitter page @NgLabour, said the LP is shocked by an unguarded statement from the former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili praising President Bola Tinubu and his counsels.

We are left in shock

Ifoh said the boasting of some serving Ministers and lawmakers about the outcome of the tribunal has also gotten the attention of the party.

"The unguarded statement from the former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili in Abuja last week at a colloquium to mark the 25th anniversary of the elevation of a renowned jurist, JK Gadzama to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and the boasting of some persons, serving Ministers and notable legislators about the outcome has left our party in shock."

He added that the party finds the decision of the tribunal to transmit the proceedings live on national television strange.

“Also curious to every discerning mind watching the unfolding events in Nigeria since the February 25th Presidential election is the fact that the PEPC that refused live television coverage of the hearings of the petition, and is now anxious to have the conclusion beamed live.

What is it that has happened between the hearing period and the delivery of the judgment that the live coverage which they claimed was a policy issue changed suddenly at the delivery point?”

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful as the matter has not reached its logical and final conclusion.

