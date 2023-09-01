The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Kingsley Obiora, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of economic policy

Although, the secret police have not confirmed the development but close sources confirmed Obiora is currently being grilled by the DSS officials

Obiora's arrest is linked to allegations of financial mismanagement under Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN boss

Obiora's detention has thrown the CBN into a state of anxiety as many staff of the apex bank are confused.

A security source confirmed Obiora’s detention to The Nation, on Friday, September 1st.

While confirming the arrest, the source also confirmed he is not the only CBN official with the DSS but he refused to disclose the identities of the others, The New Telegraph reported.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya is yet to confirm the development.

Other details linked to Kingsley Obiora's alleged arrest

It is being widely reported that Kingsley Obiora is in the DSS detention at the behest of the Special Investigations Panel set up by President Bola Tinubu, to investigate the tenure of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

It was alleged that the Jim Obaze-led special Investigations Panel “is mounting pressure on Obiora to stand as a witness against the suspended bank chief.

The panel is pressuring Obiora, a previous adviser, to testify against Emefiele.

While authorities have been questioning other senior officials of the bank, Dr Obiora is not accused of fraud or theft.

However, sources suggest the panel is insisting he knows more than he is sharing regarding Emefiele’s tenure, though he has apparently been highly cooperative despite their frustrating efforts.

Tinubu Begins CBN, Emefiele probe, appoints Jim Obazee as Investigator

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has begun the probe of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the suspended Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu announced the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, as a special investigator to probe the apex bank and related entities.

Reports say Tinubu disclosed this in a letter, stating that the investigation begins immediately. In the letter, Tinubu said the action is part of the effort of his government to fight corruption and that the investigator will report to him directly.

N6.9bn fraud: Court gives verdict on Emefiele’s ally's suit against DSS

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed a fundamental human rights suit filed by a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sa’adatu Yaro, against the Department of State Services (DSS).

The court dismissed the suit on Friday, August 19, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Yaro, in the suit, sought an order releasing her six exotic cars seized by the secret police.

