A Nigerian lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, has revealed why the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) may not deliver its judgement on Wednesday, September 6.

Bukarti said it is possible for the ongoing Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strike to prevent the tribunal from delivering its judgment.

NLC strike may prevent tribunal’s judgement

In a post shared via his X (Twitter) page @bulamabukarti, he noted that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has issued orders to close all courts on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6.

He further stated that closing the Tribunal premises and judges' offices will automatically prevent the judges from delivering the judgement.

“However, the Tribunal could delay judgment until after the strike, potentially towards the late evening or the early night hours. But this may not work as JUSUN may refuse to open the court after working hours or NLC officials may put it under lock and key until Thursday morning. I am keen to see what will happen tomorrow.”

