FCT, Abuja -Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has spoken about his expectations ahead of the presidential tribunal’s judgement on Wednesday, September 6.

Atiku and his party have filed a petition challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former vice president through his lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN) argued that President Tinubu was not qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election having submitted “forged certificates” including Chicago State University and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate with the name ‘Adekunle,’ Daily Trust reported.

We expect justice at tribunal – Atiku

Atiku said he and his party expect nothing else than victory.

The PDP candidate said the tribunal’s judgment should be in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended and the Electoral Act 2022.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe said:

“We expect that the PEPT will render justice in line with the 1999 constitution as amended and all the other bodies of law that guided the election.”

Tinubu speaks on his fate over presidential tribunal judgment

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has said no shaking about Wednesday, September 6, a day set by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to deliver judgment on various petitions against him.

Speaking for the President, Auri Ngelale, the spokesperson to Tinubu, said the president was "not worried" about the outcome of Wednesday's judgment.

Outcomes of presidential election petitions since 1999

Petitions have been filed after every presidential election since the return of democracy in Nigeria, except in 2015 when the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan lost and didn’t contest the election outcome.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) announced Wednesday, September 6, as the judgment date for petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Here are the outcomes of presidential election petitions in Nigeria since 1999.

3 Petitions against Tinubu as tribunal announces judgement date

The Court of Appeal has revealed the three petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court levelled against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 4, 2023.

According to the statement issued via its Twitter handle @NGCourtofAppeal, the court said it will deliver its judgement on Wednesday.

Tribunal finally picks date to deliver judgment

The petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Presidential tribunal: Full list of judges

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja commenced pre-hearing on Monday, May 8, for the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25th presidential election. The legal battle could change the course of the election dispute.

The court pre-hearing resumed with an opening remark by the Presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani, who leads a five-man panel of Justices.

