Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, after the court delivered its verdict on Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and others' petitions against President Tinubu

The cleric, in his latest prophetic message, disclosed that some of their supporters would cry while others would rejoice

The cleric then urged Nigerians to pray to God to give the country the best of His wishes for peace and prosperity

Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, in his prophetic message on YouTube on Tuesday, September 5, revealed the aftermath of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgment.

The PEPC has fixed Wednesday, September 6, to deliver its judgment on the numerous petitions filed against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election after weeks of listening to the arguments of the petitioners and the defendants.

Cleric reveals aftermath of presidential election judgment Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Following the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the opposition camps, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have filed several petitions before the court.

In all the petitions, the defenders are President Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC.

How Atiku, Obi give hope to their supporters that Tinubu would be removed

Atiku and Obi have given their supporters and parties hope that the court would unseat the President, citing their numerous evidence before the tribunal.

The APC and Tinubu's camp, however, have dismissed the optimism of the opposition, saying that the President is confident in winning at the tribunal because he won the election.

But in his latest revelation, Prophet Elijah disclosed that some people would rejoice while others would cry after the judgment. He then called on Nigerians to pray to God to do the best of His wishes for the country.

