Peter Obi of the Labour Party has been prophesized to give up on his case against President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court

Prophet David Elijah, in his prophetic message, revealed that Obi would give up the case in the name of peace, and his supporters would be very disappointed and blame him

The victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election is currently being challenged by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has been prophesized to give up his case at the President Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Obi, who came third in the election based on the results uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is challenging the poll's outcome in 21 states, including 11 states where he won.

Prophet Elijah reveals how Peter Obi will ends tribunal hearing Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Why Atiku Obi challenging President Tinubu's victory in court

Also at the PEPC is Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, who has claimed to be the actual winner of the poll.

Atiku and Obi are contesting the victory of President Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the electoral body INEC.

But Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, in his prophetic message on YouTube on Monday, August 28, disclosed that in his revelation, Peter Obi would later give up the struggle at the court and said he did that for peace to reign.

Peter Obi's supporters would be disappointed, Prophet Elijah reveals

The cleric also revealed Peter Obi's supporters, often referred to as the "Obedients", would be very disappointed when the former governor of Anambra state disclosed his intention.

Elijah advised the supporters of Obi to focus their minds on their future so that they would not be heartbroken when their candidate finally withdrew from the court.

"I see heartbroken people fighting legal tussle because your candidate will surrender soon. And the moment your candidate surrenders, you will have no choice any more than to begin to blame your candidate."

Source: Legit.ng