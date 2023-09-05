President Bola Tinubu has put happiness in the faces of some people as he approved the appointment of mandate secretaries of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

This was disclosed in a statement tweeted by the office of the Presidency on Tuesday, September 5.

The eight new appointees are listed below:

Bitrus L. Garki - Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat Lawan Kolo Geidam - Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat Danlami Ihayyo - Secretary, Education Adedolapo A. Fasawe - Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat Salman Dako - Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat Chinedum Elechi - Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP Uboku Tom Nyah - Secretary, Transportation Secretariat Muntari Abdulkadir - Secretary, Social Development Secretariat

