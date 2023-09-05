President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, September 5, marked his 100 days in office of the Nigerian presidency. He was sworn in on Monday, May 29.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Since he was sworn in as Nigerian President, Tinubu has visited at least six countries for ceremonial or official functions, including African countries.

President Tinubu visits six countries within 100 days in office Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Below is the complete list of the countries the President had visited within his first 100 days in office:

Tinubu attends summit in France

As Nigerian president, the first country Tinubu travelled to was France, where he attended the New Global Financing Pact Summit.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The journey happened barely a month after he took the oath of office, and he was reported to have used the period to discuss Nigeria's economic growth with global leaders.

Tinubu meets Buhari in London.

Two weeks after the France summit, President Tinubu visited London, where he met with his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 27.

The duo meeting was the first of its kind since Buhari handed over to Tinubu on May 29.

Tinubu visits Guinea Bissau

On July 8, just after one month in office, President Tinubu visited Guinea Bissau, where he participated in the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

At the event, Tinubu was unanimously elected as chairman of the West African bloc by the heads of states in the region.

President Tinubu travels to Kenya

On Saturday, July 15, Kenya became the second African country the Nigerian president visited in his first 100 days in office.

The visit marked the first African Union (AU) gathering that Tinubu attended as Nigerian President.

Tinubu jets out to Benin

On Tuesday, August 1, President Tinubu visited the Benin Republic with six governors to celebrate the country's democracy with the French-speaking people.

The president embarked on the journey when the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced a worldwide protest against the removal of the fuel subsidy that has brought hardship to the country's people.

Tinubu travels to New Delhi, India

On Monday, September 4, his exact 99 days in office, President Tinubu travelled to New Delhi, the capital of India, for the G7 leaders' summit.

According to the presidency, Tinubu attended the event on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: Legit.ng