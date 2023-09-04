The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, September 4, said it has uncovered plans by some politicians across Nigeria to stage violent protests

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, September 4, said it has uncovered plans by some persons to stage violent protests “in order to discredit the federal government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters”.

This was made known in a statement by Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, obtained by Legit.ng.

DSS alleges planned protests

The Nigerian secret police said intelligence reports indicated that the plotters include “certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action”.

The statement continued:

“Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.”

Furthermore, the DSS advised university Vice-Chancellors and heads of tertiary institutions to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace.

The DSS said:

“Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans.”

